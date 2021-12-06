Maxine L. Kiger 1933 - 2021

Maxine L. Kiger, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home at Grand Village.
Maxine was born in 1933 to Nicholas and Laura (Niccum) Wourms in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up and attended school in Grand Rapids. Maxine and Harley Kiger were united in marriage on February 14, 1964, in Hibbing, MN. Maxine was a member of the Grand Rapids TOPS organization and the Moose Auxiliary. Maxine enjoyed baking, doing crafts, playing cards (cribbage and 31), and being with her family.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; sister, Donna Doty; and three brothers, Delbert, Gerald and Royal Wourms.
She is survived by her son, Kraig (Bev) Kiger of Grand Rapids, MN; daughters, Christine Rich of Cohasset, MN, Carol Trout of Cohasset, MN; brother, Terry (Grace) Wourms of Cohasset; three grandchildren, Katrina (Eric) Bolduc of Nowthen, MN, Wesley (Julie) Trout of Cohasset, and Jason Storm of Boise, ID; 8 great grandchildren, Aubrey and Coleton Bolduc, Shane (Krystal) Rasley, Ashley (Steve) Lammers, Emily (Ethan) Striefel, Kacey Trout (Grant), Jeremy and Ellie Trout; and 7 great-great grandchildren, Zoey and Archer Rasley, Kaiden Trout, Patrick, Henry, Oliver, and Elliott Lammers; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Grand Village and Itasca Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother throughout the years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
