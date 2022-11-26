Maxine Faye McIlwain 1940-2022

Maxine Faye McIlwain, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 24, 2022, with her cousin, Barb McIlwain, by her side.
Born on June 9, 1940, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Esther McIlwain; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Dean Peterson; and nephew, David Peterson.
Maxine is survived by her niece, Dureen Bjelland; nephews, Dennis Peterson and Douglas Peterson; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Barb would like to express her gratitude for all the prayers, love, and support during this difficult time. Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, Garden Court Chateau, Pastor Lance Edminster, and Pastor Paul Mattfield.
Maxine leaves her final words to her family, “We may be surprised at the people we find in heaven. God has a soft spot for sinners. His standards are quite low.” Romans 3:23-24 (KJV) “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Jesus Christ.”
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN, beginning at 1:00 PM. Pastor Lance Edminster will officiate. All are welcomed to join.
