Maxine Faye McIlwain 1940-2022

Maxine Faye McIlwain, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 24, 2022, with her cousin, Barb McIlwain, by her side.

Born on June 9, 1940, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Esther McIlwain; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Dean Peterson; and nephew, David Peterson.

