Max E. Benolken, Sr. 86, of Nashwauk passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Max lived most of his life in Nashwauk and drove semi until his retirement in 1996. In his younger days, he was very active with the Nashwauk Ambulance Service and Fire Department. Max was one of the founders of the Range Riders ATV Club, with which he was still involved. Max had also served in the Army National Guard.
His parents; his wife Anna Mae; and brothers, Tony, Joe, and Allan preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Max (Marsha) Benolken, Jr. of Nashwauk, Lorraine (Steve) Hassel of Kentucky, Jody (Doran) Benolken of Pengilly, and Darcy Stewart of Nashwauk; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings, Jack Benolken of Nashwauk, and Rubie Hanson of Nashwauk.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Cloverdale Hall North of Nashwauk.