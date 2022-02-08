Maurice E. Nyhous 1923-2022

Maurice “Morrie” E. Nyhous, age 98, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Maurice was born in 1923 to Embert and Clara (Nelson) Nyhous in Jamestown, ND. After graduation, Maurice enlisted in the United States Army and served from Dec 1942 until Dec 1945 during World War II in the US Army Air Force.
Maurice and Stella Erickson were united in marriage in 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN. Maurice worked Garrison Dam Project, welding and repairing engines on diesel locomotives. Due to Maurice’s job, he and Stella lived in many towns, including Garrison Dam, SD, Silver Bay, MN, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Stella passed away in 1994. Maurice and Marianne (Svoboda) Wittman were united in marriage on June 15, 1996, in Grand Rapids, MN. Maurice was a member of the local union ‘49ers and received his jobs though his union connections.
Maurice was a true outdoorsman. He loved to fish with his friends, deer hunt, and camp. He and Marianne enjoyed traveling and playing cribbage at the YMCA.
Maurice is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Stella; brother, Gordon Nyhous; and sisters, Emoline Furey, Irene Erickson, and Lorraine Hare.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marianne; her children, Mary Packard, Bev (Jim) Jones, Judy (John) Bryan, Steven Wittman, Greg (Tracy) Wittman, David Wittman; sister, Jeanette Hare-Jamison; brother, Delbert (Lynn) Nyhous; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service and military honors. Rev. Jason Schiller will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers (t2t.org) or any veterans’ benefits program.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.