Maureen Vivian Frizzell 1951-2020

Maureen Vivian Frizzell, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home.
Maureen was born in 1951 to James and Carmen (Fosmo) Frizzell in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Ontario High School, Ontario, CA in 1979. She was a veteran who served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. She received an Associates in Arts Degree from Bellevue College in Washington State. She was a homemaker in a previous marriage to Matt Andrews and also worked as a hairstylist. Later in life she was a card game dealer in various casinos in Las Vegas, NV and Pauma Valley, CA and retired in Grand Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Hugh C Frizzell.
Maureen is survived by her sons, Jeremy and Dustin Andrews; brothers: James, Stephen (Irene), Walter (Linda), and Irwin (Connie); sisters: Mariann Varin and Candice Monroe; 14 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; her dogs, Cowboy and Pepper, and cat Princess.
Maureen loved animals, studying horoscopes, world travel, alternative health therapies and political debates.
Due to COVID a few family members attended the burial on Thursday, December 3 at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.