Matthew J. Harrington, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Matthew was born in 1947 to William and Mary (Slater) Harrington in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from De LaSalle High School in Minneapolis, MN and attended St. Thomas College and Seminary. Matt had a Master’s Degree in Theology and served as transitional deacon for two parishes in the Twin Cities Diocese. Matthew worked in various aspects of ministry for over 35 years which included being active in the REC jail ministry for over 25 years along with prolife rescues and counseling. He lived to serve and loved Jesus. Matthew moved to Grand Rapids in 2016 and on April 2, 2016 married Roberta “Bobbie” McInerney (Morris) at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Matthew worked in Grand Rapids, MN for Cole Hardware in the electrical and plumbing department.
Matthew was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Parish in Ham Lake, MN for 20 years, the Knights of Columbus, and Cursillo. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Patrick.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Kathy (Rick) Fannin; sons, Michael (Lori) McInerney, Tony (Jeanie) McInerney, all of Grand Rapids, MN; three sisters, Mary (Jesse Okie) Harrington of White Bear Lake, MN, Bridget (Lee Peterson) Harrington of Burnsville, MN, Lucy Harrington of Minneapolis, MN; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the mass. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Fr. Jerry Weiss will concelebrate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.