Matthew Brian Budach 1975-2022

Matthew Brian Budach, 47, Grand Rapids, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home of a brain aneurysm.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Matt’s family encourages everyone to wear red for the celebration. The service will be livestreamed and available on Matt’s obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com. Memorial gifts may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/f/budach-family.

