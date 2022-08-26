Matthew A. Klennert 1966 - 2022

Matthew A. Klennert, age 56, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Matt was born in 1966 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Hill City High School in 1984 and then enlisted in the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge in 1992 he moved back to Minnesota where he was employed with MDI in Grand Rapids. He met Melissa Rost in 2019 and they were later engaged.
Matt enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and gardening. He was an enthusiastic storyteller, and the family will miss the “whoppers” he would tell.
Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents and his sister and brother-in-law, Rae Anne and Christopher Moe and their children, Anthony and Samantha.
He is survived by his father, Raymond (Karen) Klennert; fiancé, Missy Rost; daughter, Cortnee (Jess) Marchetti; brother, Andrew (Connie) Klennert; and four grandchildren, Kiata, DeMarco, Bianca, and Caleb.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday August 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Bailey Homestead Cemetery, Shovel Lake, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.