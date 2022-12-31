Matthew A. Cerutti 1936-2022

Matthew A. Cerutti, 86 of Lawrence Lake, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids.

Born on March 16, 1936, in Lawrence Lake Township, he was the son of Tony and Rose (Wirta) Cerutti. He was a lifelong Lawrence Lake resident, he loved cutting wood, his .357, his chainsaw, being on his tractor, hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms, lounging in his recliner, visiting in the community, enjoyed reading westerns especially Louie L’Amour, but his favorite thing was telling jokes.

