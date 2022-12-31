Matthew A. Cerutti 1936-2022

Matthew A. Cerutti, 86 of Lawrence Lake, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids.
Born on March 16, 1936, in Lawrence Lake Township, he was the son of Tony and Rose (Wirta) Cerutti. He was a lifelong Lawrence Lake resident, he loved cutting wood, his .357, his chainsaw, being on his tractor, hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms, lounging in his recliner, visiting in the community, enjoyed reading westerns especially Louie L’Amour, but his favorite thing was telling jokes.
Survivors include his daughter; Teresa (Mark Nelson) Cerutti, his step-children; Roswitha “Sugar” Thoennes, John D. Bowman, Dale E. Bowman, Norma D. Malcolm, Lewie W. Bowman and Scott & Tracy Tomberlin, his grandchildren; Kendra LeClair and Deja Cerutti-Allen and many additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two sisters; Virginia Wittstruck and Phyllis Burbie, and his Ex-wife; Sandy Tomberlin and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives; Helga Cerutti and Judy Yunk, a brother Joe Cerutti, and a Special Uncle Leonard Wirtz.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 PM Funeral Service on Monday, January 2, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.