Mary Williams 1925 - 2020

Mary Williams, 95 of Bovey, died on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Home and Comfort in Coleraine.
She was born on August 8, 1925 in Grand Rapids, MN, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Cigonovich. She grew up in Calumet, graduated from Greenway High School in 1943, and married Louis Williams of Nashwauk in 1947.
She was an avid bowler, enjoyed baking, especially the Serbian foods of potica, pita and saramas. She worked with her husband in the Bovey Bottling Works, the Bovey Bowling Alley and the Bovey Liquor Store.
Survivors include her son; Michael Williams of Bovey, a granddaughter; Gianna Williams of Bovey and a sister; Mitzi (Cigonovich) Stevens and her husband Charles of Nashwauk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis in 2007 and her daughter; Donna Williams in 2012.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
