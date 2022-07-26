Mary R. Norwood 1935-2022

Blue Earth, MN

Private family services will be held at a later date for Mary R. Norwood, age 87, of Blue Earth, MN. Mary passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.

