Mary R. Norwood 1935-2022

Private family services will be held at a later date for Mary R. Norwood, age 87, of Blue Earth, MN. Mary passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Rose Comstock was born May 7, 1935 to Floyd and Mabel (Myers) Comstock in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Growing up she attended school in Colorado and graduated from high school.
In 1954, Mary was united in marriage to Gene Norwood. This union was blessed with three children, Bobbie, Mark and Diana. The couple lived in various states throughout their life as Gene’s job transferred him every two to three years. She worked as a waitress and found great joy in getting to know customers and becoming lifelong friends with coworkers, especially those she worked with at the Saw Mill Inn in Grand Rapids, MN. Mary retired in 2013 and in 2018 she moved to Blue Earth to be closer to her daughter, Diana.
Family was extremely important to Mary and she cherished all time spent with them and the memories they would make. She loved antiques and had several pieces she had redone. Mary was also a member of the Eagle’s Club.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Bobbie Putnam of Ludington, MI, who took care of Mary for the last three and a half months after she became ill; son, Mark Norwood of Tombstone, AZ; son-in-law, Dennis McTamaney of Blue Earth, MN; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Raymond and Douglas Comstock; her dog that she loved so much, LuLu; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Norwood; daughter, Diana McTamaney; grandson, Christen Hernandez; and sisters, Charlene Stolz and Kathy Madsen.