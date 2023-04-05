Mary “Missy” Ellen Brown 1966-2023

Mary “Missy” Ellen Brown 57, of Blackberry, MN, born March 24th, 1966 passed away March 24, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Missy graduated from ICC with her A.A. while battling a rare stage IV bile duct cancer in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. She went into remission and we were lucky to have another 20 years with her.

