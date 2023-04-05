Mary “Missy” Ellen Brown 1966-2023

Mary “Missy” Ellen Brown 57, of Blackberry, MN, born March 24th, 1966 passed away March 24, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.
Missy graduated from ICC with her A.A. while battling a rare stage IV bile duct cancer in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. She went into remission and we were lucky to have another 20 years with her.
She held various jobs throughout her life from bartending to banking, and really enjoyed her last few years doing volunteer work through Itasca County, driving folks to necessary medical appointments. Her greatest accomplishment however was her daughter Sierra, whom she loved unconditionally.
Missy had many adventures during her life. She loved to travel which led her to living in several states. Countless adventures were had with her partner Terry, over 16 years. Together they traveled to Sturgis, SD, the West Coast, the Upper Midwest, New England and many other places together via motorcycle. They also enjoyed camping together with their dogs and attending Moondance.
Missy will be remembered for her love for horses, dogs, playing darts, live music/concerts, gardening, canning, and hosting friends for cookouts and dinners. Her most valued traits were her generosity to others and the incredible grit she demonstrated throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Hazel Dodge, father; James Brown, two sisters; Kelly Brown and Betty Mertes, brothers Spike and Bill Brown, as well as her dear friend Deb Steinbach.
She is survived by her daughter; Sierra Brown, partner; Terry Burtwick, dearest friends; Nancy Lindberg, Micha Smith, Katie Mausolf, Mary and Terry Blaylock, Joyce Axely, Pat McCarron, and Courtney Johnson.
At her request there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held in summer, date tbd. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Dr. Fowler for their care and support.
