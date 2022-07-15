Mary Margret Cummings Vrandenburg 1945-2021

Mary Margaret Cummings Vradenburg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was born July 23, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Harley Joseph and Lucille Konkle Cummings.
Margaret graduated from St. Benedict’s High School near St. Cloud, MN, Class of 1963. On November 18, 1967, she married John N. Vradenburg, Jr. and spent most of their married life together in Colorado Springs, CO. In 2013, they moved back to “The Lake,” to live out their golden years. They celebrated 53 years of marriage in November 2020. Margaret was best known for her ceramic snowflake Christmas ornaments. It is estimated that she made over 10,000 of these personalized ornaments, which see gave to the various classes her children attended as they moved through school, up to High School, her grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Cummings Brant and her brother James Cummings. Surviving in addition to her husband, John N. Vradenburg Jr., are her sons John N. Vradenburg III and his wife Leigh Ann of Klamath Falls, OR, Joseph I. Vradenburg and his wife Nikki of Belgrade, MT; daughter Mary Helen (Molly) and her husband, Matthew Wauson of San Diego, CA; nine grandchildren: Elijah Vradenburg, Benjamin Vradenburg, Paige Vradenburg, Jessica Vradenburg, Riley Vradenburg, Abigail Wauson, Hannah Wauson, Samuel Wauson, and Isaac Wauson.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 11 am at St. Joseph’s Church, 51061 Wolf Dr., Ball Club, MN. Interment will occur immediately after the service at St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery.
