Mary M. Ugrich 1961 - 2021

Mary M. Ugrich, 60, Balsam area resident, died Monday, November 8, 2021, in her home.
Born July 22, 1961, in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Kenneth “Chuck” and Margaret “Peg” (Perrier) Rondeau. A lifelong resident of Itasca County, Mary was a 1979 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Mary and Daniel Ugrich were married on March 21, 1981, in Cohasset.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel; two sons, Michael McGregor (Kerri) Ugrich and their daughter, Ramona and Jace Jeffrey (Crystal) Ugrich and their children, Haven, Blaire, and one on the way; and two brothers, Timothy (Kelly) Rondeau and Jeffrey Rondeau.
Mary was an avid nature lover who loved spending time in the outdoors. She enjoyed the company of her dogs over the years and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.