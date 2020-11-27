Mary M. Holman 1959-2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Alice’s Catholic Church in Pequot Lakes. Rev. Mike Patullo will officiate and burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. There will be no reception following the mass, in accordance with current COVID restrictions. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.
Mary was born December 29, 1959, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Quesnel) Holman. Mary was an employee at the Pine River DAC in Pine River for 24 years. Mary lived at the Grove House in Pequot Lakes for 24 years.
Mary is survived by her mother, Patricia and brother, Richard Jr (Kim). She was preceded in death by her father, Richard and sister, Michele.
Our thanks to the great care from Amanda, Crystal, Diedra, Lauren, and special friend Hatti “Hat”. Mary was in hospice care with Good Samaritan; our many thanks to the hospice team of Amber, Chaplain Richard, Darla, Debbie, Shannon, Mary, and Catherine.
She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes