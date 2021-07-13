Mary Louise Hansen, age 76, died peacefully with her 3 children by her side on Sunday, July 11, 2021, due to complications related to her ongoing battle with late-stage lung cancer.
Mary Lou was born on July 30, 1944, in Elma, Iowa, to Mathias and Florence (Pollock) Kinney as the third of six children. She grew up working on the family farm, visiting her maternal grandparents in Elma, and helping take care of her 3 baby sisters. After high school, she attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to earn her teaching degree, and married her high-school sweetheart, Harlan Hansen, on September 5, 1964. They moved to Goodland, MN in 1973, where Mary Lou began her 30-year teaching career at Nashwauk High School teaching business and French classes, coaching cheerleading, and chaperoning students on a visit to France. After her retirement from teaching, she enjoyed taking classes to dabble in painting, quilting, stained-glass work, rosemaling and pottery, but her true passion was gardening. She became a master gardener and was president of the Grand Rapids Garden Club for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim, her infant son, Brian Richard Hansen, and her husband, Harlan W. Hansen.
She is survived by her three children: daughter Carla and husband Don Surma, daughter Jacolyn Hansen (Joel Knutson), and son Harlan (Pete) Hansen and wife Angel; her grandchildren: Nick Surma (Kelli Jo Johnson), Darren Surma, Josephine Hansen and Harley Hansen; her great grandson: Lucas Surma; her sisters: Carol (Square) Pritchett, June Kinney (Jim Spade), Patty (John) Wilson, Linda (David) Menees; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at the Libbey Funeral Home, 520 Northeast Second Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Fr. Blake Rozier at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by burial at the Maple Grove Cemetery and reception at the Goodland Community Center, both in Goodland, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.