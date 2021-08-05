Mary Louise (Anderson) Mills, 73, of Grand Marais, MN, died from ovarian cancer on July 15, 2021, in Duluth, MN.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Grand Marais, MN, on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charitable cause of your choice.
The family requests that those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 wear a mask and practice social distancing. However, due to changing guidelines related to the delta variant, all attendees should be prepared to wear a mask.
For those who prefer to attend virtually, the Mass will be available via live video on the St. Johns/ Holy Rosary Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Holy-Rosary-107177537596816