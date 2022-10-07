Mary Lou Mattson 1930-2022

MARY LOU MATTSON, age 91, of Cohasset, MN, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN, surrounded by her family.  Mary Lou was born in 1930 to Henry and Esther Esser in Mason City, IA.

Mary Lou worked over the years as a social service worker for Itasca County.  She met and married John Crawford and raised three daughters.  She later married Henry Mattson.  Mary Lou loved camping, riding motorcycle with Henry, going to Arizona for the winter months, playing games, crocheting, knitting, and visiting the casinos.

Tags

Recommended for you