Mary Lou Mattson 1930-2022

MARY LOU MATTSON, age 91, of Cohasset, MN, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born in 1930 to Henry and Esther Esser in Mason City, IA.
Mary Lou worked over the years as a social service worker for Itasca County. She met and married John Crawford and raised three daughters. She later married Henry Mattson. Mary Lou loved camping, riding motorcycle with Henry, going to Arizona for the winter months, playing games, crocheting, knitting, and visiting the casinos.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her partner of 42 years, Henry; stepson, Paul Mattson; parents, Henry and Esther Esser; and brother, Bob Esser.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Dale) Gagner, Debra (Michael) Guertin and Kelley Crawford; stepdaughter, Anna (Don) Root; stepson, Robert (Kathy) Mattson; grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Davis, Aaron (Corey Hidalgo) Guertin, Abby (Justin) Combs, KaLana (Tanya) Crawford, Valerie (Steve) Winkelman, Samantha (Jay) VanWert, Rebecca (Matt) Steinbronn; great-grandchildren, Noah and Gracie Davis, Braxtyn, Kennedy, and Beckett Combs, MaKynzie and KeKona Crawford, Thaddeus and Penelope Winkelman, and Sheldon and Elsie VanWert; and dear friends, Gary and Char Steinberg, Lois Emblom; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 30, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.