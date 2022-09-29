Mary Lou Mattson 1930 - 2022 Britta Arendt Sep 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Lou Mattson, age 91, of Cohasset, MN, died Tuesday, September 27,2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN, surrounded by herfamily. Mary Lou was born in 1930 to Henry and Esther Esser in Mason City, IA.Mary Lou worked over the years as a social service worker for Itasca County. She metand married John Crawford and raised three daughters. She later married HenryMattson. Mary Lou loved camping, riding motorcycle with Henry, going to Arizonafor the winter months, playing games, crocheting, knitting, and visiting the casinos.Mary Lou is preceded in death by her partner of 42 years, Henry; stepson, PaulMattson; parents, Henry and Esther Esser; and brother, Bob Esser.She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Dale) Gagner, Debra (Michael) Guertin andKelley Crawford; stepdaughter, Anna (Don) Root; stepson, Robert (Kathy) Mattson;grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Davis, Aaron (Corey Hidalgo) Guertin, Abby (Justin)Combs, KaLana (Tanya) Crawford, Valerie (Steve) Winkelman, Samantha (Jay)VanWert, Rebecca (Matt) Steinbronn; great-grandchildren, Noah and Gracie Davis,Braxtyn, Kennedy, and Beckett Combs, MaKynzie and KeKona Crawford, Thaddeusand Penelope Winkelman, and Sheldon and Elsie VanWert; and dear friends, Gary andChar Steinberg, Lois Emblom; and numerous other relatives and friends.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 30, 2022, from 1:00-3:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will follow at WildwoodCemetery, Cohasset, MN.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of GrandRapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Lou Mattson Henry Genealogy Politics Hospital Work Esther Esser Mn Paul Daughter Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.