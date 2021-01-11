Mary Lou Kimball 1935 - 2020

Mary Lou Kimball, age 85 of Virginia and formerly of Hill City, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Edgewood Senior Living Community in Virginia. She was born April 19, 1935 in South Saint Paul, MN. Mary Lou, the oldest daughter of Roy and Esther (Baker) Sederstrom, graduated from South Saint Paul High School, and earned her A.A. Degree from Itasca Community College. Mary Lou grew up in South Saint Paul, lived in Utah, and Shovel Lake, MN, prior to settling down in Hill City to raise her family. In the early 2000’s she moved to Mountain Iron and transitioned to Edgewood Vista in Virginia. Mary Lou served on the Hill City City Council, served as Mayor, and was the City Clerk for 15 years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hill City and was very active in the DFL Party. Mary Lou was an avid reader, a fan of Minnesota sports, and bowled in the Grand Rapids Bowling Leagues.
Mary Lou is survived by: her children, Kathryn (Jack) Hunt of Virginia; Lisa (Fred) Ward of Ironwood, MI; and Thomas Kimball of Snoqualmie, WA; sister, Carol Stone of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren, Melissa Hunt, Bryan Hunt, Lynsy Ward, Scott Ward, Keagan Kimball, and Caden Kimball; great-grandchildren, Lillian Hunt, Amelia Tiede, Brynn Hunt, Hanah Balocca, and one more “on the way”; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Kimball; and former husband, Richard Kimball.
A graveside service is planned for July of 2021 in the Hill Lake Cemetery in Hill City. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Hill City 4th of July Fund, c/o the Hill City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 10, Hill City, MN 55748, which will help support Mary Lou’s favorite holiday celebration.
Mary Lou’s family would like to thank Edgewood Vista, with special thanks to Lisa in Activities, Hannah, Amber, Greta, and Jesse, who cared for Mary Lou when her family could not be with her due to the pandemic and were with Mary Lou at the end when her family could not be at her side.
