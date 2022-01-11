Mary Lou Goodrie 1929 - 2022

Mary Lou Goodrie, age 92, of Cohasset, MN passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Mary Lou was born in 1929 to Axel and Lena (Lemmens) Morency in Grand Rapids, MN where she grew up and attended school. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1948. Mary Lou and James Goodrie were united in marriage on October 31, 1974. In her early years, Mary Lou worked as a paper tester at Blandin Paper Co. Together with Jim, they later owned and operated Jim’s Northstar Convenience Store in Cohasset from 1977-1984.
Mary Lou was known for her excellent baked bread. She loved to knit and made sweaters, booties, and mittens for family. She liked to garden, fish, camp, and cook. Jim and Mary Lou enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years and made countless friends. They loved to host large meals for the other campers in the park.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; sons, John Pittenger, Anthony Pittenger; daughter, Linda Wenck; granddaughter, Lisa Schaefer; and ten brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim; children, Kathy Schaefer, Larry (Clare) Goodrie, Jayne Pittenger, Tina McCourtney, Zev (Missy) Major; daughter-in-law, Diane Pittenger; son-in-law, Joe Wenck; and 19 grandchildren, Peter, David, Lenny, Lena, Chad, Matthew, Melissa, Ryan, Molly, Adam, Zach, Vanessa, Eric, Jennifer, Emily, Jenna, Rose, Zack, and Jay; 25 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter expected in March 2022; other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mary Lou’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
