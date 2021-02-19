Mary Lou Bunce (Box), of Cambridge and formerly of Deer River, died peacefully Feb. 15, 2021. She was 87 yrs old. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Al, children Patricia (Keith) Anderson, Tom (Dee) Bunce, and Pam (Jeff) Welch along with 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by numerous friends and family.
A Memorial Mass will be held summer 2021, date to be determined. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Deer River, MN.