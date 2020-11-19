Mary L. Bakke, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Mary was born on January 28, 1925 in Nielsville, MN to Hartvig and Olive (Smith) Dahl. She attended Climax High School and worked for Boeing during World War II in Seattle, WA. Mary moved to Grand Rapids, MN and on February 8, 1947 she was united in marriage to James H. Bakke at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN.
Mary was employed with Leisure Hills as an activities director for several years before retiring in 1979. Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 74 years, where she was involved in various activities over the years and was also involved with Camp Hiawatha on Deer Lake. Mary worked with the Camp Fire Girls Program, was a member of the Grand Rapids Wrestling Fans Club, and a charter member of the Sons of Norway.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and brothers, Clyde Dahl.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Rick) Szamatula of Duluth, MN; granddaughter, Jamie Szamatula of Duluth, MN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Camp Hiawatha.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.