Mary Jo Wimmer 1958 - 2023

Mary Jo Wimmer, age 65, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at M-Fairview Health Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Mary was born to Leonard and Lucille (Wielinski) Wimmer in 1958 in Little Falls, MN. She graduated with her master’s degree, was employed as a consultant and married Gregory Tuttle on December 20, 1980. Mary Jo and Greg also worked with the Peace Corps for two years. They settled in Grand Rapids, MN and raised their five children.

