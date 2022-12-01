Mary Jo Hendricks 1938-2022

Mary Jo Hendricks, nee Mulcahy, of Grand Rapids, died November 26, 2022, in Plymouth, MN.
Born April 20, 1938 to Jane and Howard Mulcahy in Grand Forks, ND, Mary Jo was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Academy of Holy Angels. She stayed in touch with her dear high school friends her entire life. She married Mike Hendricks on September 12, 1959. Together, they raised four children. In 1968, they moved from Minneapolis to Grand Rapids, MN, where they remained until November of this year. Mary Jo was passionate about celebrations and worked in the hospitality business at the Holiday Inn once her children were in school. Food and feeding people was a constant in Mary Jo’s life. She worked in foodservice at Camp Mishawaka and in 1988, Mary Jo opened The First Grade Restaurant in Central School. She found her joy in meeting the many visitors and spending time with regulars for 13 years, filling the space with her contagious laugh. More recently, she was involved with many facets of St. Joseph’s parish and volunteered her time with Community Café.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Elizabeth. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Mike, her children, Anne Marie Gavel (Jim), Jacquie Hendricks (Jan Hix), Stephen Hendricks, Kate Reschenberg (Tom); grandchildren, Sean Gavel (Abbey Turgeon), Emily Gavel (Mark Wade), Jack Reschenberg (Megan Shannahan), Lizzie Reschenberg (Andrew Beukelman), and William Reschenberg (Nora Ellingson); siblings, James Mulcahy, John Mulcahy (Cathy), Susie Mulcahy, and Kitty Pollock (Mike); many cousins, nieces and nephews, and an amazing circle of friends. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice nurses Jess and Tricia and the wonderful staff at Broadwell in Plymouth, especially Alice. A memorial service will take place in Grand Rapids, MN in June of 2023. In the meantime, to remember Mary Jo, throw a party!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Café P.O. Box 5192 Grand Rapids, MN 55744
