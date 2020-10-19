Mary Irene Davis was born December 13, 1938, to William and Olive Okeley in Hammond, Indiana. She met her husband Gilbert Davis, the love of her life, and she the love of his life and they were married in 1960 and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They raised three children together. They spent time living in Dyer, Indiana, Hixton, Wisconsin, Eveleth, Minnesota, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Rathdrum, Idaho. Mary loved to camp, fish and travel. They spent many weekends on the lakes in Minnesota and various places around the country. They traveled to Germany, and Austria. Alaska was also an exciting trip for them. Mary was a fantastic cook never disappointing anyone who came to her home for a meal. She made Christmas holidays magical for her family. She donated to several children’s organizations. Mary went to be with the Lord peacefully in the early morning of September 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, children, Lisa (John) Haugrud, Darrell (Griffin) Davis, and Clint (Ellen) Davis. Six grandchildren, Amanda, Zac, Caleb, Brock, Levi, and Jonas. Nine great grandchildren, Cooper, Camilla, Amelia, Genevieve, Bella, Ysi, Roman, Olivia, Theodore, also a baby girl on the way. Private family service Oct. 23, 2020, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Nebagamon, WI.