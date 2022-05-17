Mary Frances (Nelson) Bottoms 1931-2022

MARY FRANCES (NELSON) BOTTOMS, age 90, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at River Grand Senior Living Community, Grand Rapids, MN.
Mary Fran was born October 19, 1931, in Grand Rapids, MN. She was the daughter of Reverend Harry Nelson and Ella May Nelson. Mary Fran lived in Grand Rapids, MN, St. Paul, MN and Aberdeen, SD. She graduated from All Saints Episcopal School for Girls in Sioux Falls, SD in 1949. She was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Barnabas Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN in 1952. She worked at St. Barnabas until 1957 when she went to Honolulu, HI to work at Queens Hospital. She met the love of her life, William Bottoms, a lieutenant in the United States Air Force and they were married in 1958.
They had five beautiful children during the next eight years. They lived (had tours of duty) in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, Florida, and South Dakota, where William retired from the Air Force in 1983. They then moved to Derby, KS where William worked for Boeing. Mary and William retired and moved to their home on Bluewater Lake, MN in 1994.
Mary and William spent many years motor homing in the winter and traveling, visiting nearly every state in the US, and visiting family and friends. For several years their winter home was in Owasso, OK.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Nelson, and Nancy Ellsworth; two grandsons, Quintin and Ryan Bottoms; and one nephew, Theodore Ellsworth.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William “Bill”; five children, Williams Bottoms III of Sioux Falls, SD, Paul (Mary) Bottoms of Navarre, FL, Timothy (Alicia) Bottoms of Phoenix, AZ, David (Lori) Bottoms of Kansas City, MO, and Mary Beth (James) Schrag of Collinsville, OK; ten grandchildren, Paul (Andrea) Bottoms Jr, Rachel (John) Newby, Aaron (Larkyn) Johnson, Allysun Johnson, Aidan Johnson, Austin Bottoms, Audrey Bottoms, Rebekah Bottoms, Nicole Schrag, Amy Schrag; three great grandsons, Brayden Bottoms, Nixxon Martin, and Brixxton Johnson; three great granddaughters, Ansleigh Newby, Emmery Newby, and Lilly Newby; three nephews, and one niece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Episcopal Church, 520 N. Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
