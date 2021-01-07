Mary Ellen Fields 1936 - 2020

Mary Ellen Fields, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her home.
Mary was born in 1936 in Wirt, MN to Walter and Elsie (Pierson) Wider. The family moved to Deer River, MN when Mary was a young girl, then later to Grand Rapids. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1954. She enlisted in the United States Air Force where she worked as an accountant. After her discharge from service, Mary returned to Minnesota and worked at Fort Snelling. There she met William D. Fields. Mary and William were united in marriage on May 10, 1960. Mary and William moved to Texas so he could continue his military career at Fort Hood until his retirement in 1972. They returned to Minnesota in 1976. She worked as an accountant/office manager all her life.
Mary had a big heart and loved to look after others. She enjoyed leaving iced drinks and candy for her mail carriers. She enjoyed playing cribbage, loved reading, and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, William. Mary is survived by her son, Walter Fields (Dawn Boerner); stepdaughter, Denise Fields; sister, Mable Forsberg (Cal Aspinall); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her handyman and close friend, John (Shelly) Snell.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. with full Military Honors. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.