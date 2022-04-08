Mary Elizabeth Jones 1927-2022

Mary Elizabeth Jones died peacefully in her home on April 4th, 2022, at age 94. Mary was a lovely, lively, curious person with a gift for seeing everyone she met as important and interesting. She loved her family, her friends, nature, and the arts. She enjoyed canoe trips to the BWCAW and backpacking trips to mountains and deserts, as well as trips to New York City for Opera. She was a life-long learner with many interests. Mary treasured her book group of many years and attended multiple courses through University for Seniors at UMD. She was a devoted member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Her church family was very important to her.
Mary was born to Chester and Dorthea Marshall on December 3rd, 1927, in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis, attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Elementary Education. Mary met the love of her life, Bernard Jones, in Grand Rapids, MN where both of their families had cabins on Pokegama Lake. They were married in 1950 and went on to raise a family of five children. Mary and Barney continued to have wonderful times with family and friends at the Pokegama Lake cabin for the rest of their lives. The family lived in St Paul, MN before moving to Duluth in 1966, where Mary taught nursery school at the Nat Polinsky Rehabilitation Center for ten years. She loved children, was a natural teacher and a warm, nurturing, wonderful mother. Her children and grandchildren loved her dearly.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; beloved, son David Marshall Jones; husband, Bernard Jones; and her brothers, William Marshall and James Marshall. Mary is survived by her sister, Jean (John) Chapman; children, Nancy (Dan) Rydland, Susan (Bruce) Henke, Laurie (Gary) Anderson, Cathy (Terry) Smith; daughter-in-law, Mary (Jerry) Maurer; grandchildren, Eric Jones, Dan (Diana) Jones, Annika (Aaron) Bogucki, Jenny (Scott) Solomon, Sarah (Jeff) Blanchard, Claire (Mike Fleming) Anderson; step-granddaughters, Jess (Jake) Reichert and Alex (Jordan) Mogck; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Marshall, and Lauren Jones, Ellie and Emme Bogucki, Cole and Luca Solomon, and Evie and Ava Blanchard; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Special appreciation and thanks to Mary’s exceptional and loving caregivers: Trista, Mary, Tammy, Susie, Joni, and Eda. We are forever grateful for you.
Mary’s love of life, positivity, warmth and compassion will be carried on by all those who had the privilege to know her.
A memorial service for Mary will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:00 AM at Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4430 McCulloch St. Duluth, MN.
Memorials may be sent to Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4430 McCullough Street, Duluth MN, 55804 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth 218-727-3555.