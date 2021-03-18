Mary Elizabeth Grossell 1967 - 2021

Mary Elizabeth Emma Grossell went to Heaven to be with Jesus and Mom and Dad on March 15, 2021. She was 53 years old. Mary had a peaceful passing after being watched over and lovingly cared for by her family as well as her friends at her Garland home.
Mary was born on August 16, 1967 to Willard and Edith Grossell of Deer River, Minn. When Mom and Dad brought Mary home, all of Mary’s siblings gathered around her bassinet to gaze upon the most beautiful, little, red-headed baby we had ever laid eyes on. Our dad leaned over the group of us and said, “God has sent us an angel.” His words rang true time and time again as Mary won the hearts of first, her family and then everyone she came in contact with throughout her life. Mary always saw the good in people around her and completely ignored the faults that most of us might see. Her smile and little antics deeply touched our hearts and will be greatly missed.
Mary loved to bowl, play basketball, softball and many other sports. She was a proud participant and medal winner in Special Olympics. She also loved to swim, fish, camp and do artwork of all kinds, especially with her friends at Itasca Life Options. She loved to sing, especially karaoke, dance, play any guitar she could get her hands on and listen to all types of music. She especially loved to listen to Mom and Dad, Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus and Michael Jackson. She loved to watch the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and WWF Wrestling. She enjoyed animals of all kinds, especially her Schnauzer Rags.
Mary started her educational journey when she was three years old, attending special needs schools in Grand Rapids and Coleraine where she learned many life skills, including sign language. She continued on with her studies until she graduated with a well deserved diploma from Deer River High School.
More than anything else in this world, Mary especially loved Mom and Dad, all her siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She also loved her aunts, uncles and cousins. She considered all of her friends at her Garland home, family and she loved them dearly as well. Mary never met anyone who she did not consider to be a friend. It was often commented that Mary never forgot a face although at times she would greet her friends as “cousin”.
Above all, Mary had a deep understanding of Jesus. When asked by her brother Matt, if she knew Jesus, she put her little hand on top of his, looked at him with a smile, pointed at her heart and said, “Matt, Jesus is in my heart.”
Visitation is Friday March 19, 2021 5-7 P.M. Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN Rosary at 6:30 P.M.
Service is Saturday March 20, 2021 10 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Deer River, MN
Burial is at Olivet Cemetery Morse Township Deer River, MN
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River and Bigfork, Minn.