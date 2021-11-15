Mary Elaine (Sigfrinius) Daoust, 74, Marble, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the Fairview University Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Born May 11, 1947, in Hibbing, she was the daughter of Arnold and Mary (Gaffney) Sigfrinius. Mary was a Greenway High School Graduate, a graduate of the Itasca Technical Institute and went to work for Honeywell in Minneapolis. She was the Marble Librarian for many years and retired from the Itasca County Court House to be able to be with her grandchildren. Mary and Robert “Pierre” Daoust were married on July 13, 1968, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marble. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.
Her parents and a brother, Arnold Sigfrinius preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Pierre;” children, Barry (Lori) Daoust, Robert A. Daoust, and Betsy (Tim) McNeil; grandchildren, Payton Jochum, Jonny McNeil, Chase McNeil, Madison Daoust, and Nicholas Daoust; siblings, Kathy (Jeff) McCloskey, Philip (Karen) Sigfrinius, and David Sigfrinius.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.