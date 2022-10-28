Mary Christine Anttila 1947-2022

Mary Christine Anttila passed away Monday, October 24th at home surrounded by family.
Mary was born February 28th, 1947 to Carl and Rose Larsen in Wilmar, MN. The family moved to Big Falls, MN when Carl and Rose purchased and ran a mink ranch. Mary graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School in 1965. After working and living in the cities for a few years Mary moved back home and started working for the Department of Natural Resources in Big Falls where she met and married Richard. They moved to Deer River when Rich transferred for the DNR and raised four children living out on Moose Lake. Later in life Rich and Mary bought a farm, built a new house, and raised beef cows for many years after her and Rich’s retirement.
Mary was a member of Clara Lutheran Church and contributed to her community in many ways including Sunday school teacher, food shelf volunteer, foster care, and chaperoning for her grandchildren’s many school events.
Survived by: Husband Richard, children Kristen, Travis (Tara), Heather, and Ryan (Shauna). Grandchildren: Jonathan, Elizabeth, Michaela, Sebastian, Stephanie, Tyler, Myla, Torii, Noah, Ryder, Mathew, and Marishka; as well as 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: Father Carl Larsen and mother Rose Larsen
Visitation and service: Friday, October 28th at Bethany Lutheran Church at 10am with service to follow at 11 am.
Burial: Cremation
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.