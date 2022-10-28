Mary Christine Anttila 1947-2022

Mary Christine Anttila passed away Monday, October 24th at home surrounded by family.

Mary was born February 28th, 1947 to Carl and Rose Larsen in Wilmar, MN. The family moved to Big Falls, MN when Carl and Rose purchased and ran a mink ranch. Mary graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School in 1965. After working and living in the cities for a few years Mary moved back home and started working for the Department of Natural Resources in Big Falls where she met and married Richard. They moved to Deer River when Rich transferred for the DNR and raised four children living out on Moose Lake. Later in life Rich and Mary bought a farm, built a new house, and raised beef cows for many years after her and Rich’s retirement.

