Mary Ann Carter 1932-2022

Mary Ann Carter, age 89 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Oak Hills Assisted Living. Mary Ann was born in Fargo, ND to Melvin and Mabel Bolme on Sept 14, 1932. She moved around the state of North Dakota with a year stint in Bremerton, Washington as her father worked different jobs. When her father passed away in January 1947, the rest of the family moved back to Walcott, ND and lived with Grandma Johnson. Mary Ann graduated from Walcott High School in 1950 at age 18 and went to Interstate Business College, living with her Aunt Mabel, Uncle Bud and cousin Mavis until graduating from there in 1952 as a secretary. Her mother passed away in 1952, she and her brother Duane moved to Fargo to live, when she was 20. She worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and the Fargo Forum as an Ad girl, then started with Broker and Henderson. In 1951 and 1952, she was crowned Jack Frost Princess in Fargo. In 1952, she met James Carter while she was visiting her aunt Regina in Big Falls, MN. They were engaged in May of 1955 and married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fargo in September of 1955. When Jim was offered a job as an insurance salesman in Indianapolis, Indiana, they moved there and Jeff was born. They moved back to Moorhead, MN in 1958 and Cindy was born, then moved to their Pokegama Lake home in Grand Rapids in April of 1961. She raised her two children and worked as a secretary for Jimmy Carter and Associates until Jim passed away in December of 1982. She received her insurance sales certificate in 1982 and sold insurance for Pioneer Mutual Insurance company until 1987 when she went to work for her son in law at Bender’s shoes as the bookkeeper. After 25 years, she retired at age 80. She moved into the Emeralds Assisted Living November of 2017, then to Oak Hill Assisted Living November of 2020 where she passed away peacefully July 30, 2022, just 6 weeks short of her 90th birthday.
Mary Ann’s biggest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She was always in the stands cheering them on for football, basketball, baseball and volleyball games, on the ski slopes for downhill ski races and at the Big Falls cabin for hunting season. She got great satisfaction from watching others enjoy themselves and making sure her guests were well fed, often with her famous cheesebread and antipasto. She took great pride in her home, renting out “the houseboat”, CK Blandin’s former party houseboat, for 50 years and making sure her renters were well cared for.