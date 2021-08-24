Mary Ann Bodway, age 80, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to Phillip Bodway in 1962. Mary Ann attended the Minneapolis Business College in Minneapolis before meeting her husband Phillip and settling in McGregor, Minnesota where she raised her family and pursued several business interests with her husband. Mary Ann is best remembered for her kindness and affectionate smile. She had a quiet strength and a big heart. Her inner strength was never more evident as she dealt with the effects of a stroke for the last 4 years. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and cherished her many friendships.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Vera Johnson, husband Phillip, son Brett and brother Leonard Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Tony) Neururer and grandchildren Krista (Mike) Rothstein, Kyle (Kelsey) Neururer, Ryan (Alicia) Neururer, son Bart (Sheila) Bodway and grandchildren Haley and Jake Bodway, daughter-in-law Karen Duerre Olson and grandson Grant Bodway, and 5 great-grandchildren, Emma, Benjamin, Lillian, Parker and Aveline, brothers Stanley (Diane) Johnson, Rodney (Wendy) Johnson and Dean Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt “THANK YOU” to the nurses, aides and staff at Grand Village for the compassionate care she received while there.
Memorial services will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sorensen Root Thompson Funeral Home in McGregor, Minnesota. Visitation is one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 am.