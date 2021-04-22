Marvin V. Muotka 1935 - 2021

Marvin V. Muotka, 86, formerly of Bovey, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He was born March 4, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MN to Toivo (Tubby) and Delia (Bagger) Muotka.
Marvin started working for his father at 15 years old delivering bottled gas to Janicke Bakery, the Marlon Café and numerous resorts in Itasca County. After graduating from Greenway High School, where he was the captain of the first hockey team and the first goal-scorer, Marvin joined the Army. After serving his country, he came home to work with his father managing the Bovey Mercantile until Tubby’s death in 1970. He continued to own and operate the hardware store until 1984. Then, Marvin joined Park Supply of America and worked until age 84.
Marvin was very active in Bovey civic affairs. He chaired the Farmer’s Day parade for many years, in addition to serving as President of the Greenway Lions Club and the Bovey Civic Club.
Marvin enjoyed watching his Minnesota teams on TV, win or lose. A good day for him was a Vikings win, and a bad day was a Vikings loss. According to him, he was Jordan Spieth’s favorite fan. In his younger days he was an avid hunter and fisherman (some may even say the best walleye fisherman).
Marvin is survived by his children; Mark (Bonnie) Muotka of Grand Rapids, Debra Muotka of Grand Rapids, Rebecca Muotka of Tucson AZ, Greg (Simone) Muotka of Anchorage, AK, Cindy Muotka of Grand Rapids and Tim (Vicki) Muotka of Waseca; his 11 grandchildren: Steven Girard, Teresa Girard-Frierson, Michael Girard, Ryan Bluntach, Kirsten (Brian) Sommers, Allison (Jeremiah Laughlin) Muotka, Haley (Trey Zahradka) Muotka, Madeline Muotka, Evan Muotka, Greyson (Basia) Muotka, Miranda (Alex) Sheltra and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and David and sister Norma Laine.
A private graveside burial will be held later this summer.