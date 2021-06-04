Marvin Roy Hannu, 73, of Mililani, HI and a longtime resident of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Honolulu, HI with his family by his side. His memorial service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. A reception with food and music will be at Longyear Park, Coleraine, MN starting at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to KAXE, Northern Community Radio in his memory.
