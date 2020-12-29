Marvin Roy Hannu 1947 - 2020

Marvin Roy Hannu, 73, of Mililani, HI and a longtime resident of Grand Rapids,MN passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Honolulu, HI with his family by his side.
Marvin was born Oct. 6, 1947 in Duluth, MN. He was the son of Roy L. and Dorothy V. (Mattson) Hannu. Marvin grew up in Grand Rapids and was a 1965 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. He graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1969.
Marvin was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and until his discharge in 1971 was a medical lab technician. Following his discharge he returned to Grand Rapids until he took a position at Northern Itasca Hospital in Bigfork in 1975. He remained there until 1980 when he joined an accounting firm in Grand Rapids. In 2000, he opened his own firm Hannu & Company until he retired in 2019.
Marvin was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, member in the American Legion Post 60 and was past commander. He was also active in the 40/8 and proud of the work he did with Memorial Blood Center. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, taking saunas, hunting at “Marie Camp,” all types of fishing, reading, watching the Twins, Vikings and UMD hockey on television. His parting words were often, “Up the hill. Can’t stop, won’t stop.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. and Dorothy V. Hannu; former wife Cynthia “Cindy” E. Brown Hannu.
Survivors include his son Roy (Bridget) Hannu of Mililani, Hawaii; grandsons, Dylan and William; brother, Paul of Duluth; sisters, Kathryn (David) Clusiau of Pengilly; Mary Jo (Rick) Bruner of Duluth; nephews Patrick and Christopher; nieces Kellie and Sada. Special friend Laura New and her grandchildren, Bishop, William and Angel. A celebration of life will be planned in Grand Rapids when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Marvin’s name to:
Northern Community Radio
KAXE
260 NE 2nd Street
Grand Rapids MN 55744
326-1234