Marvin K. Wallene 1945-2021

Marvin K. Wallene, age 76, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Friday, December 24, 2021, with his wife, Betty, by his side.
Marvin was born in 1945 to Ben and Carla Wallene in Hibbing, MN where he attended school. After his parents passed away in the 1950’s, Marvin lived at the Ag school at Itasca Community College until his graduation. Marvin enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1963-1967. Marvin and Elizabeth “Betty” Richardson were united in marriage in May 1964 and made their home in Grand Rapids. Marvin worked for Blandin Paper Company and then for North Print until his retirement in his early 60’s. After retirement, he worked part-time for Home Depot until he fully retired.
Marvin loved to play Blackjack. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and traveling. Marvin loved to invent items to make life better – which were fondly known as “Marvisms”.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty; children, Benjamin (Debra) Wallene, Karla (Tom) Ylitalo; grandchildren, Hannah Wallene, Connor Wallene, Brady (Natalie) Greiner, Briana (Zach) Grandia, Jessie (Jon Benson) Ylitalo, Reed (Lori) Ylitalo; great grandchildren, Jane, Jedd, Jocelynn, Asher, Adriana; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to thank Essentia Health, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Range Fairview Clinic and Hospital, and The Emeralds at Grand Rapids for taking care of him and treating him like family.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.