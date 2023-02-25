Marvin B. Nastansky 1930 - 2023

Marvin B. Nastansky, age 92, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Marvin was born in 1930 to Gustave and Louise (Hendricks) Nastansky in Elmo Township, MN. He attended and graduated from Perham high school, and then worked construction until he became a journey man electrician. Marvin married June Daniels September 3, 1955 in Grand Rapids, MN where they raised their family. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, horses, hunting, fishing, and camping. Marvin was a jokester and had a wonderful sense of humor, and especially loved his time with family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you