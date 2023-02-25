Marvin B. Nastansky 1930 - 2023

Marvin B. Nastansky, age 92, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Marvin was born in 1930 to Gustave and Louise (Hendricks) Nastansky in Elmo Township, MN. He attended and graduated from Perham high school, and then worked construction until he became a journey man electrician. Marvin married June Daniels September 3, 1955 in Grand Rapids, MN where they raised their family. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, horses, hunting, fishing, and camping. Marvin was a jokester and had a wonderful sense of humor, and especially loved his time with family and friends.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Louise; wife, June; grandson, Nathan; granddaughter, Paula; and great-grandson, Peyton. He is survived by his sons, Tim of Grand Rapids, MN, Dan of Odessa, Texas; daughters, Donna Harris of Cohasset, MN, Theresa Nastansky of Grand Rapids, MN, Karen (Ken) Guith of Grand Rapids, MN, Jeannie Keeler of Zimmerman, MN, Becky Nastansky of Mankato, MN; brother, Earland Nastansky; sister, Elaine Scott; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is at 10 AM followed by a 11:30 AM memorial service Monday, February 27 at Rowe Funeral Home, Pastor Obed Matus will be officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.