Marvel Loise Davis Kush 1926 - 2021

Marvel Loise Davis Kush, 94, of Marcell, Minnesota passed peacefully at home with family by her side on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was born in November 1926 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Ladysmith High School in May 1944. Marvel went to work as a Telegraphic-Typewriter Operator for the Army Air Forces at Wright Field in Dayton, Ohio. She resigned her position on May 3, 1946 to marry Joseph Anthony Kush on May 26, 1946 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Marvel and Joe spent the first year of married life in Conrath, Wisconsin and then moved to the Chicago area to find employment. In 1952, they built their home in Hinsdale, Illinois to raise their family of 8 children. Marvel and Joe retired to Gunn Lake in Marcell, Minnesota in 1979. Marvel was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and friend. Her door was always open and there was always room for one more. She loved to cook and her recipes are legendary. Marvel lead the Lively Pixies 4-H Club and loved teaching the domestic arts to over 50 girls that resulted in many blue ribbons at the DuPage County Fair. Marvel enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, quilting, canning, cake decorating, and lawn-chair weaving. She loved traveling, but the best part of the trip was always coming home. Marvel loved her Country. She thoroughly enjoyed Musicals, Lawrence Welk, Polka Music and dancing. Marvel was beautiful both inside and out. She was truly loved and will be missed by all. She is survived by sons Patrick Kush of Holt, Mo., Michael Kush of Apple Valley, Minn., Martin Kush of Livermore, Calif., Douglas Kush of Chuluota, Fla., and Gregory Kush of Marcell, Minn.; daughters Janalyn Nivens of Surprise, Ariz., Donna McCluskey of Fremont, Ind., 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren (and two more on the way).
She is preceded in death by her parents Royal Elton and Amy Luella Davis, husband Joseph Anthony Kush, daughter Marlajo Linn, brothers Vernon Davis and Floyd Davis, sisters Della Voigt and Stella LaPorte.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at Marcell Community Church in Marcell.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, of Deer River and Bigfork, Minnesota.
