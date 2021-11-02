Marvel I. (Bignall) VanQuekelberg 1927 - 2021

Marvel I. (Bignall) VanQuekelberg, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
Marvel was born in 1927, in Milltown, WI to Herman and Hazel Bignall. She was raised in Hill City, attending schools in Hill City until the ninth grade when she moved to Grand Rapids
Marvel married Charles VanQuekelberg on July 11, 1944, and together they had four children, LaVerne, Rodney, Terry, and Betty. She worked many years as a cook at Riverview Elementary School and as a salesperson at Kremars in Grand Rapids. Marvel was an avid quilter and enjoyed time with her family.
Marvel is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Rodney and Terry; brothers Barney, Arlo, Duane; and sisters, Nellie, Helen, and Colleen. She is survived by her son, LaVerne (Joanne) of Colville, WA; daughter, Betty (John) Bartz of Pengilly, MN; brother, Victor (Ann) Bignall of Green Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Theresa (Duane) Bergquist, Tammy VanQuekelberg, and Ryan (Lisa) VanQuekelberg, of WA; Marcy Otten, Jay (Dara) VanQuekelberg, and Shawn VanQuekelberg, of MT, Kristine Randall, and Jered Bartz of MN; 14 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren; former daughter-in-law and good friend, Janet Greiner.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM at First Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00 PM funeral service. Burial will be Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Hazelwood Cemetery in Blackberry, MN. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.