Martha Agnes Wilde 1925-2023

Martha Agnes Wilde, age 96, of Hackensack, MN, formerly of Remer, MN died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Birchview Gardens Assisted Living.

Martha was born on December 9, 1925, in San Francisco, CA to Ralph W. and Lola Marie (Siggelkow) Claybaugh. She attended school in Hill City, MN through 8th grade. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and later in life took several college classes. Martha considered herself a “Jane of all trades”, working many different jobs, including as a school bus driver, a first responder, and office worker.

