Mark Wayne Hart 1947 - 2021

Mark Wayne Hart, age 57, of Minneapolis, MN, went to be with the Lord suddenly on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born at home in St. Paul on November 2, 1963 to Marvin and Carol (Humble) Hart. After graduating from high school at Fourth Baptist Christian School in Minneapolis he immediately signed up for military service. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. For most of his military service he was stationed in Guam. Upon discharge, he attended Tulane University (New Orleans) and Northwestern College (Chicago). Then he relocated in Minnesota where he spent the remaining years of his life. Initially, he was employed by Mayo Clinic and then by the U of M Police Department. In both of these organizations he worked exclusively in computer operations. Additionally, he earned several certifications in International Technology (IT). Mark’s occupation was IT Professional.
Mark was a kind and generous person. He held family and friends close and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a neighbor. Gourmet cooking was his forte and descriptions of his menus were awe-inspiring. He loved sharing these dishes with friends and family. Mark will be remembered for his joie de vivre, his philosophical and political discussions and his sometimes slightly sarcastic sense of humor. We will miss him mightily until we meet again in heaven.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol.
He is survived by his father, Marvin of Deer River, MN; one brother, Dave (Winnie) of Harris, MN; life partner, Bruce Nisbet of New Hope, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 15, at 11:00 AM at the Deer River Bible Church, Deer River, MN.
Visitation will precede this service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the Olivet Cemetery, 2 miles west of Deer River, MN.
The Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN, was entrusted with these arrangements.