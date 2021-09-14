Mark W. Holm 1943 - 2021

Mark W. Holm, age 78, of Hill City, MN passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in St. Michael, MN with his loved ones by his side.
Mark was born in 1943 to Robert and Ardith Holm in Crookston, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1962. He was proud of his time in his younger years as a golden glove boxer. Mark was very artistic and enjoyed many craft projects. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on and driving cars but above all spending time with his family and friends. Mark went out of his way to help others. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale; and sister, Karen.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberlee Mueske of Grand Rapids, MN, Konnie Feigum of Arizona, Sara (Pablo) Rivas of St. Michael, MN; son, Kevin (Brenda) Holm; sister, Marcia Leasure of Grand Rapids, MN; companion, Nancy Hannah; grandchildren, Karl, Kerstin, Alex, Gabby, Antonio, Dwight; and great grandchildren, Karter, Sebastian, Karter.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 3:00 PM memorial service. Mary Shideler will officiate. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cass Lake, MN will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.