Mark Stephen Waisanen 1957-2022

Mark Stephen Waisanen, 64, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2022 at Essentia Health - Fargo. Mark was born on March 29, 1957, to Ralph and Elaine (Norgard) Waisanen in Grand Rapids, MN graduating from Greenway High School. Here he met the love of his life Jayne Mueller, they were married on September 8, 1979. They soon moved to Grand Forks, ND where Mark graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After graduating, Mark and Jayne moved to Iowa where Mark worked for Iowa DOT. In Iowa their oldest daughter, Abby, was born. Only a few years later they made their way back to Minnesota to be closer to family where Mark began his long career with MnDOT. Mark and Jayne welcomed their second daughter, Katy, while living in Morris, MN for 4 years. In 1991, Detroit Lakes became home. Mark was a handy man and always on the move doing something or helping out one way or another. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, curling, watching college sports and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Mark loved watching his daughters grow up. He was very involved in all aspects of his girls lives from hockey and rodeo to golf. He would do anything for his daughters.
Services for Mark will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 at David-Donehower funeral home at 11 am with visitation one hour prior.
