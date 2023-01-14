Mark Silvis 1947-2023

Mark Silvis, age 75 of Cohasset, MN died Monday, January 9, 2023, at Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids, MN.
Mark was born to Arthur and Audrey in 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN. He married Joanne Snetsinger on October 12, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Mark attended Technical School at Staples, Anoka Tech and Dunwoody, moved back to Cohasset in 1973. He started working for Blandin Wood Products but until starting at National Steel/Keewatin-Taconite as a machinist, where he worked until his retirement in 2009, after 31 years of employment. He was a member of the “Edge of the Wilderness” camping group, Itasca Masonic Lodge 208, Former Eastern Star Member, and North Central MN Farm and Antique Association, where he was a past president. Mark enjoyed being an usher at Zion Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed helping with the annual meatball dinner at Zion. He also enjoyed mentoring the shop teachers at Grand Rapids High School. Some of his favorite things to do were to travel Europe, Alaska and cruise the Caribbean. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips with “the guys”. He was always tinkering on some sort of project in the shop. Mark enjoyed woodworking, working with metal and welding. Mark adored his cats, especially Abby and Sassy; and he loved to take his grandchildren camping.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Audrey; and brothers, John and Thomas.
Mark is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Lisa (Dan) Reintjes; son, Eric (Joy) Silvis; sister, Janet Kramer; brother, Michael Silvis; and six grandchildren, Isaiah Silvis, Zachary Silvis, Gavin Reintjes, Brooklyn Reintjes, Nicholas Silvis, and Clayton Reintjes.
Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023, at Rowe Funeral Home 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, and will continue on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service at the church. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN after the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
