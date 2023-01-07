Mark L. Johnson Jan 7, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark L. Johnson, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at home after watching the Minnesota Vikings win a very close game.A graveside remembrance service with Military Honors will be held July 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Itasca Calvary Cemetery. Pastor Ben Buchanan will officiate.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Graveside Sport Military Ben Buchanan Grand Rapids Remembrance Service Minnesota Vikings Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.