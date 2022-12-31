Mark L. Johnson 1953-2022

Mark L. Johnson, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at home after watching the Minnesota Vikings win a very close game.

Mark was born in 1953 to Clare and Alice (Hezter) Johnson in St. Paul, MN. Mark graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1971 and was very active in track and field, being quite adept at shotput. Mark also played football at GRHS during the outstanding 1970 season for Noble Hall and was in the Iron Range Championship Game. Mark went to Itasca Community College and played football for the ICC Vikings. Mark loved music and had a beautiful bass voice. He sang in Harry Aune’s GRHS choir and the ICC choir. He frequently played guitar and sang in his free time. 

