Mark L. Johnson 1953-2022

Mark L. Johnson, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at home after watching the Minnesota Vikings win a very close game.
Mark was born in 1953 to Clare and Alice (Hezter) Johnson in St. Paul, MN. Mark graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1971 and was very active in track and field, being quite adept at shotput. Mark also played football at GRHS during the outstanding 1970 season for Noble Hall and was in the Iron Range Championship Game. Mark went to Itasca Community College and played football for the ICC Vikings. Mark loved music and had a beautiful bass voice. He sang in Harry Aune’s GRHS choir and the ICC choir. He frequently played guitar and sang in his free time.
Mark served in the United States Army from 1973-1976. He graduated from the Army Military Police school at Ft. Gordon, GA and served most of his enlistment in Germany. He obtained the rank of SP4. After the Army, Mark worked armed security in southern California and Nevada, including the Eldorado Club, Gardena, CA; Sundance Hotel, Las Vegas, NV; and Delta Patrol, Los Angeles, CA, for the US Air Force Space Division.
Mark returned to Minnesota in 1985 and lived in the cities. He worked for Pinkerton Security and Hotel Sofitel until 1988. Mark worked as an armored car driver for 20 years for GardaWorld until his retirement. After retirement in 2018, Mark returned to Grand Rapids and enjoyed being with friends and family, spending time at the YMCA, doing yard work, and attending Zion Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by his father, Clare Johnson, and stepfather, Olaf Grimsbo. He is survived by his mother, Alice Grimsbo; sisters, Joy (Paul) Rittenhouse, Janet (Greg Mauriello) Johnson, Holly (Chris) Jacobsen; brother, Gerry (Angie) Grimsbo; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mark’s last words were, “The Vikings won!”
A graveside remembrance service will be held Summer 2023.
