Mark Jeffrey Mayerle 1952-2021

Mark Jeffrey Mayerle died unexpectedly at his home in Colorado Springs, CO, on November 29, 2021. Mark was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on December 19, 1952, to Jim and Fran Mayerle, the fifth of five children. He grew up in Bovey, Minnesota and graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, where he lettered in football, hockey, and track and was an enthusiastic trumpeter in the pep band. He graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and pursued graduate studies at Iowa State University in Ames, with an emphasis in Communication. He served six years in the Minnesota National Guard. He moved to Minneapolis after college, where he was employed in Sales with a camping equipment company. Mark loved the great outdoors. He camped in the BWCA in winter and backpacked many times with his siblings in the desert canyons of southern Utah, in California’s Sierra Nevada, and in the backcountry of Denali National Park.
Mark moved to Colorado Springs in 2003 where he was employed in Sales at an Acura dealer for many years. Upon retirement he volunteered at the Colorado Springs Public Library, where he would often bring the library staff baked goods he had made. Mark loved the blue skies of Colorado but missed fishing in northern Minnesota.
Mark is survived by his sisters Judy (Al) Burroughs and Sister Judine Mayerle, O.S.B., and brothers Jim (Kris) Mayerle and Tom (Susan) Mayerle, and nieces and nephews Karen (Jason) Payne and Kerry (JaNet) Burroughs; Cheryl Lewis and James and Erika Mayerle; and Jennifer, Scott (Melissa), and Rob Mayerle.
There will be a private celebration of Mark’s life and graveside service this summer at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine, Minnesota.