Mark J. Crowe, age 56, of Deer River, MN passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Emeralds Nursing Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Mark was born to Michael and Betty (Nason) Crowe in Grand Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by infant son, Joshua Michael Crowe; two brothers, Shaun and Jason Crowe; Grandparents, Ruth and Jim Crowe, and Dorothy and Mark Nason.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Crowe; daughter, Ashley Pick; son, Shane Pick; brother, Arnold (Arnie) Crowe; sister, Janica Leigh; many aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 from Noon to the 1pm Memorial Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Tim Schultz will be officiating.
